Charlottesville Police Department thanks demonstrators for peaceful protests as statues torn down across Virginia

In several cities, Confederate statues have been torn down by protesters. In Richmond, statues of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and General Williams Carter Wickham have been taken off their pedestals in then last week. In Portsmouth, a man was seriously injured by a falling statue as he was helping to tear a statue down. So far, Charlottesville’s monuments have not been targeted by protesters, despite being a site, or stop, for several rallies and marches in the last several weeks.