Charlottesville Police Department thanks demonstrators for peaceful protests as statues torn down across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is thanking protesters for keeping demonstrations peaceful, as rallies across Virginia have resulted in Confederate monuments and other statues torn down.
In several cities, Confederate statues have been torn down by protesters. In Richmond, statues of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and General Williams Carter Wickham have been taken off their pedestals in then last week. In Portsmouth, a man was seriously injured by a falling statue as he was helping to tear a statue down. So far, Charlottesville’s monuments have not been targeted by protesters, despite being a site, or stop, for several rallies and marches in the last several weeks.
“The Charlottesville Police Department urges the public to keep everyone’s safety in mind when exercising their right to free expression," the Department said in a statement to NBC29. “We are thankful that over the past few weeks, our community has been able to do this peacefully.”
With more demonstrations planned around the city this weekend, Police say they will continue their practice of not intervening in the rallies, as long as they remain peaceful. They will also continue to regularly patrol the parks where states reside.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.