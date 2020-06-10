Multiple Southern Illinois agencies are “humbled” to receive $1,000 SIH Relief Fund in first round of funding

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One of the biggest employers in Carbondale is helping non profits across the Southern Illinois region.
The SIH Foundation approved its first round of relief funding for 18 non-profit social service agencies in southern Illinois.
Each agency will receive $1,000 to help with COVID-19-related needs.
One of the agencies is the Carbondale Warming Center. Carmalita Cahill is the coordinator.
She said the dollars directly impact the people they serve at the center.
“We’re grateful, so grateful,” Cahill said.
The center can hold 37 guests. Right now, 32 spaces are occupied.
Cahill said one of their guest had to be tested for COVID-19.
“She said she had never felt fear like that in her life when she had to take that test and didn’t know if she was going to be able to come back here. She had them call us,” Cahill said. “We were like ‘Yep send her down, we have the safe place ready for this’.”
The money has already been distributed to the organization, big and small.
Tina Carpenter is the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois.
“It means a lot that they are able support and help us to continue to feed our families," Carpenter said.
The Club will use the money to help pay for their nightly community dinners, which in turn helps local restaurants as well.
“We are not getting the food for free, we are not preparing the food ourselves because we do have a kitchen, but we are going to restaurants and saying this is what we can afford can you help us out,” Carpenter said.
Sherrie Crabb is the CEO of the Family Counseling Center. Their 17 locations cater to thousands of individuals and families with mental health needs.
These non-profits receive state and federal grants, however they have restrictions. So, donations like this give them the flexibility to choose how to utilize the funds.
“It’s nice to be able to see a grant opportunity come across our desk especially right now when we have to be more innovative that ever before in how we deliver services," said Crabb.
FCC will use the funds to purchase two online subscriptions for a website to use for their virtual clients.
SIH Foundation Director Jill Gobert understands the devastating impact COVID-19 has on the community.
“There’s already a lot of needs in the area and COVID has just exasperated the needs,” Gobert said.
Recipients of the funding include:
- Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois
- Carbondale Warming Center
- Centerstone
- Coleman Tri County Services
- Crosswalk Community Action Agency
- Daystar Community Program
- Du Quoin Food Pantry
- Family Counseling Center, Inc.
- Good Samaritan Ministries
- Greater Galatia Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry
- Marion Ministerial Alliance
- Perry County Health Department
- Pregnancy Matters
- Shawnee Development Council, Inc.
- Southern Pride Senior Program
- Thompsonville Community of Christ Food Pantry
- Victory Christian Center of Southern Illinois
- White County Senior Citizen’s Center, Inc.
Round 2 applications will be accepted June 8 through June 26.
The SIH Relief Fund was created through the SIH Foundation.
The money was raised by the people of southern Illinois and individual SIH employees.
