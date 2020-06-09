Ft. Benning responds to growing calls to rename army bases named after Confederate generals

Ft. Benning responds to growing calls to rename army bases named after Confederate generals
Ft. Benning responds to growing calls to rename army bases named after Confederate generals (Source: WTVM)
By Olivia Gunn | June 9, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT - Updated June 9 at 7:57 PM

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - There are growing calls to rename army bases that are named after Confederate generals.

Ryan McCarthy, secretary of the army, is considering the idea. Fort Benning is named after Henry Benning, a Confederate general who was present at the Battle of Gettysburg.

The army installation sent a statement Tuesday that said Fort Benning supports the army senior leaders’ decision to be part of this national conversation.

Read the full statement below:

“Fort Benning supports our Army senior leaders’ decision to be part of this national conversation. Because details are pending, we defer any comment to Army Materiel Command Public Affairs. Yearly more than 70,000 personnel arrive for the Armor and Infantry One Station Unit Training, the Infantry and Armor Basic Officer Leader Course and the Maneuver Captain Career Course; Functional Schools like Pathfinder, Jumpmaster, Sniper and noncommissioned professional development schools, Airborne School and Ranger School. More than 17,000 permanent party personnel support the training and leader development of those training here with 70% of the permanent party residing off post, the economic impact to the bi-state area is nearly $5B.”

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.