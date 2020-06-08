USS KIDD will not host Fourth of July celebrations due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The USS KIDD Veterans Museum announced Monday, June 8 that it will not coordinate or sponsor the July 4 festivities in downtown Baton Rouge this year.
Museum officials say they’ve decided it’s not advisable to encourage such a large gathering, even with Louisiana entering Phase 2 of reopening.
The museum also says because of the two-month closure during the pandemic, it is not financially in a place to be able to produce the festival.
Museum officials say plans for the 2020 celebration included a marketplace of arts and crafts, food and drink vendors, and live music, as well as the traditional fireworks at sundown. The U.S. Marine Forces Reserve Band from Belle Chasse was scheduled to perform.
While there will be no community-wide celebration, the museum will be open to visitors on July 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
