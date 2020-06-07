2020 a ‘traumatic marathon’ that’s cause for psychological first aid

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This year has been life-changing for many people and every day seems to bring new challenges.
Protests and rallies are happening all over the world for racial equality.
"For some of us, we're seeing them again,” said psychologist Dr. Josh Klapow of scenes of marches, protesters and rallies.
It was in the 60s when black citizens marched for Civil Rights.
"For a lot of people of color, this has been going on for them, for their parents, their grandparents, their great grandparents,” said Klapow.
It's called generational trauma.
"It takes a huge toll on us,” he added.
That toll is increasingly heavy this year.
"We are in a traumatic marathon right now between the pandemic and the protests and the social unrest,” said Dr. Klapow.
There are ways to cope with chaos, including something dubbed "psychological first aid."
"If we are not eating, drinking or hydrating, if we aren't sleeping, it's not only bad for us physically, it creates psychological stress,” Klapow explained.
Talking about what's happening around us in the world can help.
"Never force anybody, and you don't have to talk about it if you don't want to,” he said as a caveat.
More than anything, his advice is to give yourself grace under so much pressure.
"You’re not giving yourself time to process it and catch up, you have to stay informed and not pretend this isn’t happening, but you have to give yourself time to sit back and think about it,” Klapow adds.
