Police: Hanover County man arrested after driving through group of protesters

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man from Hanover County has been arrested after driving through a group of protesters Sunday evening.
On June 7 at approximately 5:45 p.m., Henrico County police received a call about an incident that occurred during the protest walk on Lakeside Avenue near Vale Street.
An adult victim had stopped to report the incident in the City near the AP Hill Monument.
According to witnesses, a vehicle revved their engine and drove through the protesters occupying the roadway.
Police say Harry H. Rogers, 36, of Hanover County was arrested and charged with assault and battery.
The victim was checked by rescue at the scene and refused any further treatment.
No other injuries were reported.
