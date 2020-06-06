‘White Coats for Black Lives’ protest urges for healthcare equality

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The “White Coats for Black Lives” peace protest took place in Evansville on Saturday morning.
The group marched to the Civic Center where they took a moment of silence.
Medical students, doctors and other supporters came together at the Four Freedoms Monument to march for equality.
Given the amount of devastation the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted on African-American communities nationwide, the future of healthcare says it’s time for things to change.
"Racism is also a pandemic so we need to really be addressing this,” event organizer and medical student Magdalena Barajas said. “We know that this has really affected and impacted the black communities. And for us to stay silent or for us to not say anything that also feels like an injustice against these communities.”
"As future health professionals to see where there are health disparities, racial disparities, racial inequalities in healthcare and do something about that,” medical student Abhipri Mishra said. “We as students I think have a huge voice. We have the ability to influence the next few generations and what we do today is going to make that impact.”
Activists stressed the importance of bridging the gap between these health and racial disparities in the Evansville community.
"Here are these disparities in medicine - they're vast,” medical student Livia Hopper said. “We need to call attention to that and why is that. And we want to address those in our Evansville community and also address the medical disparities present in medical education. We want to increase diversity, and positively impact the community and increase our footprint."
“The medical health students and professionals down here are listening and trying to be better for the community,” Barajas said. “Really looking at what we can do better. Start listening to our patients, truly caring for them and seeing them as equals. And only then can we make sure we have proper healthcare for them.”
Our Jessica Costello will have more on this story tonight.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.