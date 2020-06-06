NEC Director Larry Kudlow discusses the surprising May jobs report

Washington, D.C. – "Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren" on Sunday, June 7, 2020 features an exclusive interview with WAVE Reporter Kaitlin Rust, who has been on the ground everyday covering the protests in Louisville and in the national spotlight last week when police hit her with pepper bullet live on air, as well as Detroit police chief James Craig.
Van Susteren also speaks White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow on this week’s show, transcript of which was released yesterday.
In her interview, Rust discusses being a target of police in Louisville. Craig talks about the importance of the relationship between the police chief and mayor, defunding of police, and how to bring about change in policing.
To watch excerpts, click below:
