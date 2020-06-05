‘Why can’t you give us a definite plan?’: Conway residents frustrated again over continuous flooding

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Flooding is nothing new for the people who lovingly call the Waccamaw Drive area home.
“Oh I love Conway. I love the lakes, the rivers out here," Waccamaw Drive neighbor Billie Jo said.
But when the river starts to rise, neighbors here say it’s frustrating.
“You know people say to me, they say, ‘Well, you deserve it. You live on the river.’ Um, no I don’t," Karen Lee said.
And Lee is calling for change and to be heard.
“I’ve gone to ask questions, I’ve made phone calls, I’ve asked questions and I’ve never gotten a phone call returned. I have never had someone send me an email,” she said.
Still, county leaders said they’re working on addressing flooding. A county spokesperson said the flood resiliency plan they already have in place works to get funds to help neighborhoods bounce back after flooding.
The spokesperson said the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t impacted their operation.
Still, Lee said she’ll believe it when she sees the water levels continuously stay down.
“Living on the river you expect that you have some inconveniences, but what we have seen in the past three to five years is not normal," she said.
Rick Woodward, who lives off Waccamaw Lake, isn’t new to flooding either.
“I’ve been here in Conway all my life," Woodward said.
To Woodward, an occasional flood doesn’t surprise him. Still he said it’s a hassle each time the waters rise.
“I mean this flooding here today it’s ongoing. I mean I was telling you we have flooded four times in five years,” Woodward said.
So in the meantime, Lee said she’ll be happy when plans are put in place.
“Why can’t you give us a definite plan moving forward 10, 20 years from now? Actually five would be great," she said.
The Waccamaw River should crest this upcoming weekend at around 14 feet.
