Paducah holds social distance friendly Fourth of July fireworks; parks, farmers markets to reopen

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah, along with Independence Bank, has announced a plan for the community to enjoy a social distance friendly Fourth of July fireworks celebration.
The show will be on Saturday, July 4, at the Paxton Park Golf Course, by Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnic.
It will focus on the use of high aerial fireworks that will be visible from many parts of the city.
Paxton Park will be closed to the public.
Parks & Recreation Department Director Mark Thompson said, “As many cities have made the decision to cancel their Independence Day events, we tried to be innovative and look for partnerships. I want to thank Paxton Park for their collaboration and for providing a great site centrally located to many neighborhoods. I encourage citizens to enjoy the fireworks show from their yards and sidewalks. After spending a little time determining an unobstructed viewing location away from a building or tree, I think this will turn into a memorable evening to celebrate our country.”
The fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m. unless it rains, then it will be held on Sunday, July 5.
The Parks & Recreation Department is working to have the accompanying music for the fireworks show on a local radio station.
The Parks & Recreation Department announced additional reopening plans starting Friday, June 5.
Independence Park, at the corner of Lone Oak Road and Alben Barkley Drive, is reopening to the public on June 5.
The park is open daily from 8 a.m. until sunset.
Please note that is not an official dog park.
Dogs must be leashed as required at other City of Paducah parks in ordinance with Code of Ordinances Chapter 14.
Additional rules for Independence Park that are in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic include a limit of 10 people in the park at a time and to maintain social distancing only one person should enter or exit the gate at a time.
The Stuart Nelson Dog Park and the Skatepark at Noble Park have expanded hours and will be open daily during park hours.
Currently, Paducah’s parks are closing at sunset.
The Noble Park Tennis Courts will be open daily during parks hours as well.
Plus, singles and now doubles matches are permitted.
Many of the guidelines exacted to slow the spread of the coronavirus still are enforced and are listed as follows:
- Stuart Nelson Dog Park
- Masks are recommended for dog owners.
- Maintain social distancing.
- One person at a time should enter or exit the gates.
- Limited to no more than 10 people at one time inside each dog park.
- If people are waiting, limit your time in the park to one hour or less.
- Skatepark at Noble Park
- Limited to 10 participants or fewer at a time.
- Maintain social distancing.
- One person at a time should enter or exit the gate.
- No spectators inside skatepark fencing.
- Masks are recommended for spectators.
- If people are waiting, limit your time in the skatepark to one hour or less.
- Noble Park Tennis Courts
- Courts 2 and 4 are closed.
- No spectators inside court fencing.
- Maintain social distancing on court and in spectator areas.
- Masks are recommended for spectators.
- If people are waiting, limit your time on a court to one hour or less.
The Paducah Homegrown Farmers’ Market in downtown Paducah will be opening on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. starting June 13.
The season runs through October 24.
New this year is the Mid-Week Market at Carson Park which will be each Tuesday during July and August from 3 until 7 p.m.
