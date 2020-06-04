Evansville wants local feedback on neighborhood parks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation is asking for your feedback.
Local officials posted a survey to hear what people have to say about programs developed by the parks department.
The department says there are some exciting new events they're planning for the future.
“What we’re calling park daze kind of activities," Evansville Parks and Recreation Executive Director Brian Holtz said. “We’re going to go into the parks, into the neighborhood parks, and promote activities and offer again different kinds of activities. Different kinds of healthy choices to kind of promote some exercise and active learning experiences in those parks.”
Holtz says to watch for announcements about upcoming activities in local parks.
