US job losses in May could raise 3-month total to 30 million

If their forecast of 8 million jobs lost in May proves correct, it would come on top of April's loss of 20.5 million jobs — the worst monthly loss on record — and bring total job cuts in the three months since the viral outbreak intensified to nearly 30 million. That's more than three times the jobs lost in the 2008-2009 Great Recession. And if the jobless rate does reach 20% for May, it would be double the worst level during that previous recession.