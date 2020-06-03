Cordova residents frustrated yet again with delays in trash pickup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An old problem is rearing its ugly head in Memphis. Residents in Cordova said they are tired of talking trash.
"One of my friends came over earlier, and before she came I said listen, let me apologize about the neighborhood especially with our trash," said Terri Davis.
Terri Davis told WMC Action News 5's Kendall Downing that she is frustrated her neighborhood off Dexter Road is littered with litter. Davis said the trash has not been hauled off for weeks, and they've dealt with delays for months.
“I hate to say it’s an embarrassment, but it’s been sitting out there for two weeks,” she said. “It starts to smell. It’s very frustrating. We pay to have the pickup, but it’s just not happening.”
The city contracts out trash pickup in Cordova and Hickory Hill. The city said contractor Waste Pro has fallen behind.
Officials told council members Tuesday they've withheld payments to Waste Pro and even fined them.
“We are in the middle of a transition from unacceptable service to getting back to acceptable service,” said Doug McGowen, the city’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are exercising emergency contracts in order to keep up at this point.”
If this sounds familiar, it's because it all happened before. In the summer of 2018, the city fired contractor Inland Waste over trash pickup issues.
City officials created a new solid waste division and promised Memphis residents overall trash pickup both inside and outside of the cart would improve.
In late 2019, city officials hiked solid waste fees, with the approval of the Memphis City Council.
"I'm willing to pay more if we get service, but the fact we are paying more and getting worse service," said Davis.
Wednesday morning the city apologized for trash delays on Twitter, writing as more people are at home during the pandemic, trash volume increased by 30 percent.
The city said it's hired in extra help to assist city crews and contract crews and asked residents for patience.
"The city will take all necessary measures to ensure that you are provided with the level of service you pay for and deserve," said the post.
A city spokesperson told WMC Action News 5 on Wednesday that the city is looking at options with respect to their Waste Pro contract. The spokesperson said they know the situation is unacceptable, and they are working to find a solution.
WMC Action News 5 reached out to Waste Pro for comment on the pickup issues. An email inquiry to the a divisional vice-president for the Memphis area has not been returned.
