PARA summer camps now open in Tuscaloosa with more cleaning, social distancing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Some parents say they needed to be convinced their kids would be safe from coronavirus before allowing them to come to PARA summer camps in the Tuscaloosa area.
Kids like Brooks Caddis arrived at PARA’s summer camp for children at the Bobby Miller Center early Tuesday morning.
“Like the inside playground is huge. I like that the most,” Caddis explained with excitement.
Brooks’ mom likes the fact that PARA came up with a list of things in place to protect campers like him from the spread of coronavirus.
“I was a little concerned maybe about a month ago when everything was kind of up in the air. But now I feel like things are getting under control. So it’s a little more safe for him to be here,” according to April Caddis.
That list includes things like a list of guideline for people to consider before coming inside a Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Service building to mandating all employees wear masks and that people practice social distancing inside buildings.
“They made it clear what the expectations were going to be to sanitize, how much they were going to clean and train staff to clean and to have a small number of kids that were going to be attending this year, So you feel safe,” Allison McMichael said.
Once inside, it looked like kids having the same kind of fun they normally would, but with an added layer of safety.
“I don’t want him to feel germy or anything like that. They still got to be kids. They still need to have fun,” April Caddis continued.
PARA officials try to limit the number of kids in a summer camp pod to no more than 15 in a group.
