Tropical Depression Three formed Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tropical Depression Three developed over the Yucatan Peninsula Monday afternoon and the center of the storm moved over a portion of the Bay of Campeche.
As of Monday evening, winds have been sustained at 30 mph with a westward movement at 7 mph.
The system looks to strengthen and meander around the next several days before making a turn north.
Heavy rain is expected for areas in Guatemala, Honduras and southern Mexico where Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect.
This storm is likely to be named Cristobal in the next day or so. It is too soon for any specifics on any impacts to the US. We will continue to monitor this tropical system and keep you posted!
