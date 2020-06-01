Robert E. Lee statue taken down at Lee High School

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is down at Lee High School on Ann Street.
A WSFA 12 News crew responded to the scene and found the statue no longer on its pedestal. Officials stood the statue up beside the pedestal.
The statue was then placed in the back of a pick-up truck and driven away from the school. A crowd that had gathered at the scene applauded as it was driven away.
WSFA 12 News is working to gather more information.
