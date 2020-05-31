Charlottesville Circuit Court Clerk’s Office to remain limited to appointment only

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As many courts and clerks offices across Virginia slowly reopen, the Charlottesville Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is keeping their doors closed.
The circuit courthouse is currently undergoing renovations. As a result, the clerk and deputies have relocated to a smaller office nearby in the meantime. Clerk of Circuit Court Llezelle Dugger says their temporary space would be too much of a tight squeeze to socially distance.For now, they are open on an appointment only system with their drop box outside open, and are also answering phones during normal business hours.
“We do things by telephone, we do things by email, and it’s been working okay. Is it ideal? No," Dugger said.
The only transactions that require a face to face appointment are concealed handgun permits, marriage licenses, and anything that requires an oath.
"While my staff and I would like to reopen fully the clerk’s office, where we are now physically, we can’t guarantee the safety to our customers and I can’t guarantee the safety to my deputies,” she added.
The courthouse will hopefully be finished with renovations by late summer or early fall.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.