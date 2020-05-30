Minn. AG Keith Ellison, Colo. Gov. Jared Polis and Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on the police killing of George Floyd

May 30, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 11:56 PM

Washington, D.C. – “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, May 31, 2020 features interviews with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR), and Governor Jared Polis (D-CO).

In his interview, Ellison discusses why former Minnesota police officer has only been charged with third degree murder and the potential charges for other officers involved, the right to protest, and the organization of some Minnesota protestors. Hutchinson talks about a second wave of COVID-19 in Arkansas and its impact on Hispanic community, the impact of COVID-19 on Arkansas’ economy and result of not fully shutting down the state, as well as the murder of George Floyd. Polis discusses free speech after the murder of George Floyd, and how Colorado has been impacted by COVID-19 and the state’s needs.

