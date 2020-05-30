Coronavirus cases in Ohio surpass 35k total

The state health department now reports more than 35,000 total coronavirus cases. (Source: Pixabay)
By Jared Goffinet | May 30, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 8:59 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Statewide, more than 35,000 coronavirus cases have been reported by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

On Saturday, ODH reported 468 new cases, which brings the state’s total to 35,034.

It is likely there were more new cases than what ODH was able to report on Saturday.

ODH says because of technical difficulties some lab results were not received in time to be counted towards Saturday’s update.

An additional 18 deaths from the coronavirus were reported on Saturday.

The overall death toll from the virus in Ohio is now 2,149.

After 64 more people were hospitalized in the past day, 6,011 Ohioans in total have been in the hospital because of the coronavirus.

