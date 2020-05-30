Business owners clean up destruction vandals caused during Louisville protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday morning across Louisville, owners of small businesses began the arduous task of cleaning and repairing after a second straight night of violent protests across the city.
Broken glass, graffiti and trash were found all across downtown Louisville.
It’s not easy for JD Dotson to look at what happened to his store Regalo off 4th Street. He just reopened his store a week ago after having to close because of the coronavirus pandemic. He didn’t expect to close again like this with his store boarded up.
“It’s even hard to put into words how disappointing it is and how scary our city is right now,” Dotson said. “Somebody threw some planters through our window, grabbed a bunch of stuff and ran. Some of my neighbors came down to empty stores that were completely looted. It hurts my heart for everyone.”
The streets of downtown Louisville turned chaotic Friday night into Saturday morning.
“It’s like a war zone,” Louisville resident Connie Cox said. “I came through downtown Louisville (Friday) night and mostly it was young people. I don’t think they realize that these are their jobs. These are people that would employ them. They cut that off.”
At 4th and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, glass was seen everywhere, and the CVS was ransacked. Eddie Merlot’s and Heine Brother’s Coffee suffered quite a bit of damage, too. Many people were driving and walking by to see the damage.
"It just makes me want to cry," Cox said.
All businesses can do is clean up, board up, and support one another, Dotson said.
“This is stuff,” he said. “It can be replaced. We have insurance. I’m scared for the people I love.”
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said city officials will be going around the city trying to figure out how many businesses were damaged.
