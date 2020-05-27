Opelika Parks and Recreation bringing programs, activities for the summer

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika’s parks and recreation departments are bringing back some programs and activities for the summer.
Officials in Opelika said they’ve opened registration for baseball, softball, and tee-ball teams. They will also have karate and classes such as line dancing for adults.
In Auburn, officials said in addition to activities like ceramics and pickle ball for adults, they will offer chess academy, science classes, and more for children. Auburn Youth Programs is also offering some virtual camps like 3D Design Camp and Mario Kart Camp.
For more information about programs and activities, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.