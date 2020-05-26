Savannah Riverboat Cruises back open

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Riverboat Cruises is finally back open for business.
After closing their doors in March, Savannah Riverboat Cruises reopened for business Memorial Day weekend.
The President and CEO says it’s great being back out on the water.
“Our crew and our staff are so eager to get back on board and start back cruising, I’ve got to commend them for all of their efforts to get us back in business. Even while the boat was shut down, we had a full crew going on the boat to maintain it, doing a lot of upgrades and improvements to the boat," said Jonathan Claughton, President and CEO of Savannah Riverboat Cruises.
Starting in June, they’ll be operating on a limited schedule with two cruises a day for five days a week.
Claughton says the boat is sanitized before and after each cruise.
And they're following CDC, state and Passenger Vessel Association guidelines, policies and procedures.
”Throughout the entire cruise our passengers are safe and our crew is going around disinfecting all of the handrails elevator buttons and so forth, the heavy touch services are continually wiped throughout the entire cruise."
He also says crews are wearing masks and are screened with temperature checks and questions before coming aboard.
They're encouraging passengers to social distance and have removed half of the furniture on the upper decks. Customers are encouraged to use the outdoor stairs, if able and wear masks if they aren't eating or drinking.
Claughton says more people are interested in summer travel and the staff and crew are looking forward to what the summer has in store.
“We just are excited to welcome Savannah and all of the visitors to Savannah back on the river.”
Savannah Riverboat Cruises says the new safety procedures will continue throughout the summer.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.