38 inmates at Gregg County North Jail Facility test positive for COVID-19

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office would like to give the community an update of events concerning COVID-19.
On Tuesday May 19, 2020, COVID-19 testing commenced for all staff and inmates at the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office North and South Jail Facilities. The testing was completed by Wednesday May 20, 2020, with a total of 685 tests being administered.
On Tuesday May 26, 2020, a complete list of results were delivered to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.
Test results show all inmates housed at the Gregg County South Jail Facility tested negative for COVID-19.
Test results show 38 inmates housed at the Gregg County North Jail Facility tested positive for COVID-19.
Test results for jail staff indicate that one jail staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
All 38 inmates and the one jail staff are asymptomatic. The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Medical Division is closely monitoring all positive inmates and the jail staff member was placed on leave pending a negative test result.
We continue to be blessed with a much appreciated outpouring of support from our community, we ask that all members of our community to continue to send thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by COVID-19 all across our great nation.
