Federal judge issues thousands of dollars in penalties for Unite the Right rally participants

The court had also left the door open to even harsher sanctions depending on the defendants’ future compliance with their discovery obligations. Kline has already faced subsequent consequences this winter – including jail time and another $5,800 in monetary sanctions– for contempt of court; there are additional pending sanctions motions against Heimbach and Vanguard America for continuing to violate discovery orders and destroying evidence. In the opinion issued today, the federal court found that Heimbach must pay $12,528.33; Kline must pay $12,528.33; and Vanguard America must pay $16,243.33 as sanctions for disobeying court orders that directed them to provide or permit discovery of key evidence in the lawsuit. As the court explained in today’s decision, “My prior Memorandum Opinion details what Kline, Heimbach, and Vanguard America (through Mr. Hopper) did—or, more accurately, did not do—in this case over the next sixteen months. For now, it is enough to say that each Defendant disobeyed at least four separate orders to provide or permit discovery of materials within his control ‘while the litigation slowed and everyone else’s costs piled up.’ Those orders set out clear step-by-step instructions how Defendants could ‘make good their discovery obligation[s]’ by deadlines repeatedly extended. Yet, their ‘consistent “practice from the very beginning [was] to ignore outright the court’s orders or submit chaotically and defectively to them.”’”