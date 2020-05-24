Town of Hilton Head passes resolution for masks in all public areas

A sign as you head onto Hilton Head Island asks that you social distance and wear a mask, but on Tuesday night, the town council passed a resolution that urges anyone out in public to wear a mask or face covering. The catch? It can’t be enforced. “Under any circumstances, if you are out in public, you should be wearing a mask," said Assistant Town Manager Josh Gruber. Gruber said that yes, that even includes the beaches, but a resolution isn’t really enforceable.