TDH reports nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths; total cases rise above 19,700

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting more than 19,700 cases of COVID-19 after a 395-case increase.
State health officials have confirmed 19,789 cases and 14 additional deaths bringing the state’s virus death toll to 329. More than 12,700 Tennesseans have recovered and 1,573 people have been hospitalized statewide.
According to state records, ages 21 to 30 account for a large portion of the cases with age groups 31 to 40 and 41 to 50 not too far behind.
The Shelby County Health Department has confirmed 100 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death since Friday morning.
There are now 4,183 confirmed cases in Shelby County and a total of 92 deaths.
Health officials have tested more than 61,000 people and nearly 69% of the confirmed cases in the county have recovered. SCHD says the current cases make up for 29% of the county’s total. And more than 2,200 people are currently in quarantine.
The department is also investigating several coronavirus outbreaks/clusters at 19 assisted living facilities. So far, there have been 40 deaths with 245 residents and nearly 100 staff members affected.
The Highlands of Memphis Health and Rehabilitation Center has been the hardest hit facility amid the health crisis.
SCHD says Carriage Court Assisted Living Facility has fully recovered from their outbreak which started March 26 affecting seven residents, one staff member and causing four deaths.
A cluster is considered to be resolved once the facility has gone 28 consecutive days without a new case.
All of Shelby County, including municipalities are under a safer-at-home order. SCHD has released a directive creating guidelines regarding the county’s reopening: www.shelbytnhealth.com/healthdirectives.
Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases of coronavirus include:
Arkansas -- 5,612 total cases and 113 deaths
- Crittenden -- 276 cases; 8 deaths; 208 recoveries
- Cross -- 42 cases; 28 recoveries
- Lee -- 13 cases; 1 death; 6 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 70 cases; 1 death; 55 recoveries
- Phillips -- 7 cases; 1 death; 4 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 31 cases; 2 deaths; 22 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 621 cases; 297 recoveries
Mississippi -- 13,005 total cases and 616 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 15 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 14 cases
- Coahoma -- 93 cases; 3 deaths
- DeSoto -- 458 cases; 6 deaths
- Lafayette -- 118 cases; 3 deaths
- Marshall -- 69 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 61 cases; 2 deaths
- Quitman -- 23 cases
- Tate -- 58 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 69 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 48 cases; 2 deaths
Tennessee -- 19,789 total cases and 329 deaths
- Crockett -- 14 cases; 1 death; 10 recoveries
- Dyer -- 48 cases; 40 recoveries
- Fayette -- 104 cases; 2 deaths; 81 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 188 cases; 127 recoveries
- Haywood -- 29 cases; 2 death; 24 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 51 cases; 1 death; 32 recoveries
- McNairy -- 12 cases; 12 recoveries
- Tipton -- 426 cases; 2 deaths; 149 recoveries
