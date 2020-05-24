Sen. Ron Johnson, Rep. Josh Gottheimer and Fmr. CDC Chief Dr. Tom Frieden discuss COVID-19 policy

Washington, DC

May 24, 2020 at 1:50 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 1:50 AM

Washington, D.C. – “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, May 24, 2020 features interviews with Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), Former Director of the CDC Dr. Tom Frieden, and Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ).

In his interview, Johnson discusses the economic impact of COVID-19, an additional relief bill, the subpoena of BlueStar Strategies, and the firing of a State Department inspector general. Frieden talks about surface spread of COVID-19 and a second wave of COVID-19. Gottheimer discusses the need for American made PPE.

