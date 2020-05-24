National Guard soldiers hope Pine Belt residents remember the fallen on Memorial Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Memorial Day will be celebrated on Monday, May 25 and some soldiers with the Mississippi National Guard are hoping Pine Belt residents will not only enjoy the holiday with family and friends, but also remember the nation’s fallen heroes.
“There are many that fought for freedom, freedom is not free,” said Sgt. Angelonnio Walker of the 288th Sapper Company in the Mississippi National Guard. “And so, the reason why (the civilian population is) able to enjoy this freedom, is because soldiers paved the way.”
“It’s just important to remember that you have the freedoms, because there are people that make up less then one percent of the population that are willing to serve this country and give the ultimate sacrifice if necessary,” said Capt. Amanda Woods, a member of the 106th Brigade Support Battalion.
“I just hope that everybody, when they’re barbecuing and getting those great sales and everything, that they keep it in the back of their mind that we’re only having this luxury because of what (veterans have) done and what sacrifices they made,” said Specialist Caleb Willman, with the Mississippi National Guard.
Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day and it became a federal holiday in 1971.
