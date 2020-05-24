Miami University COVID-19 cases linked to social gathering in Oxford

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Butler County General Health District (BCGHD) is investigating several COVID-19 cases among Miami University students who had links to off campus social gatherings in Oxford from May 8 through May 16, 2020.
The BCGHD is contacting anyone who was believed to be in close contact with with any of the infected individuals.
“We want everyone potentially exposed to be aware so they can self-monitor and get tested quickly to reduce potential further spread. Should you receive a call from the Health District, we encourage your complete cooperation,” said Jennifer Bailer, Health Commissioner for BCGHD.
If you were at off campus social gatherings in Oxford from May 8 – 16, 2020 you are asked to self monitor for fever or COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from your last day in Oxford.
Should you develop a fever or any symptoms, call your healthcare provider or an emergency room for instructions and let them know you were possibly exposed to COVID-19. COVID-19 symptoms:
- A fever over 100.4
- Cough
- Difficulty breathing
- Chills
- Headache
- Muscle pain
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Butler County as had a total of 738 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 141 hospitalizations and 23 deaths.
Utilizing the CDC expanded definitions there are a total of 750 coronavirus cases and 25 deaths in Butler County.
