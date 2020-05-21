More than two million people filed for unemployment last week

Greta Van Susteren reports on the more than two million who people filed for unemployment last week. Sara Nelson, International President of the Association of Flight Attendants, says the airline industry is updating safety procedures due to COVID-19. Glenn Jones, Interim CEO of the Bermuda Tourism Authority, says Bermuda will be open to tourists in the next few weeks.
“Full Court Press Now” is a new, live 30-minute newscast reporting the very latest COVID-19 developments hosted by Greta Van Susteren and Investigate TV’s Lee Zurik. The show will draw upon the local, real-time reporting from Gray Television’s nearly 100 newsrooms. The show will keep close watch on what public officials, private companies and health providers are doing to support Americans in these unprecedented times. It also will feature heroes battling the pandemic and the brave Americans fighting to survive.
