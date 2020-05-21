Gov. Greg Abbott talks mail-in voting, classroom safety, state hospital testing, water parks

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - News Channel 6 interviewed Texas Governor Greg Abbott Thursday and discussed mail-in voting in Texas, the likelihood of kids heading back to classrooms in the Fall, his state hospital testing executive order and how water parks can reopen safely.
Gov. Abbott issued an executive order Thursday terminating all air travel restrictions contained in Executive Order GA-20 related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He then directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) to expand COVID-19 testing to all patients, residents, and staff at the 23 state-operated inpatient psychiatric hospitals and living centers throughout Texas.
Gov. Abbott also announced that the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will begin a phased opening of driver license offices starting May 26 with limited service offerings.
