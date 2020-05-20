Cleveland’s outdoor pools, 4 rec centers and Camp Forbes closed this summer; remaining facilities will reopen in July with social distancing measures in place

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, during a recent conference call with local media and residents. (Source: East 171 off St. Clair)
By John Deike | May 20, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT - Updated May 20 at 10:26 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland operates 22 recreation centers and one residential camp, and due to potential Covid-19 risks, five of these facilities will remain closed throughout the summer.

Those facilities include, according to Mayor Frank Jackson’s Office:

  • Kovacic
  • Hamilton (Exception: Indoor pool will be open to the public)
  • Halloran
  • Stella Walsh
  • Camp George Forbes

The remaining rec centers will open on July 6, with strict social distancing guidelines in place.

Employees will be required to wear masks, and will routinely sanitize commonly used surfaces.

Also, visitors will be held to time and occupancy limits in the facility and indoor pool areas.

