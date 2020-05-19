Trump Advisor warns economic damage could be permanent if states remain under lockdown

Washington, DC

May 19, 2020 at 10:29 PM EDT - Updated May 19 at 10:29 PM

Greta Van Susteren reports on the Trump Administration warning that economic damages could be permanent if states remain under lockdown. High School Graduate David Greenberg says COVID-19 changed his senior year. Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu at Yale University updates Van Susteren on a Remdesivir trial.

“Full Court Press Now” is a new, live 30-minute newscast reporting the very latest COVID-19 developments hosted by Greta Van Susteren and Investigate TV’s Lee Zurik. The show will draw upon the local, real-time reporting from Gray Television’s nearly 100 newsrooms. The show will keep close watch on what public officials, private companies and health providers are doing to support Americans in these unprecedented times. It also will feature heroes battling the pandemic and the brave Americans fighting to survive.

