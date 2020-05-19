WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Texas Governor Greg Abbott mandated that all nursing homes will have to conduct Covid-19 testing. The Governor said that nursing homes, jails, and meat packing plants are considered hot spots, where deaths involving the virus have spiked.
We spoke to Senior Care and Health Rehabilitation Center in Wichita Falls and they have reported no cases but are taken precautions in case the Covid- 19 tests come back positive.
“So we’re hoping and praying that maybe this testing and the opening of the state at some point that we’ll have families in here before long which would be everyone’s answered prayer”. said Administrator Kevin Laukhuf.
Nursing homes will have a 24 hours notice before those Covid-19 state mandated tests are done, and the Wichita Falls Fire Department will be conducting all the testing throughout the city.
