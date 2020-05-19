Brunswick ice cream truck owner caught in city’s red tape

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a summertime tradition many Northeast Ohioans look forward to: the ice cream truck coming through their neighborhood.
But where does Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement leave local businesses like the ice cream truck operators?
It’s a sticky situation 19 News is looking into, as red tape and a city ordinance are blocking them from working in Brunswick.
“Most of my customers are in the city of Brunswick. They have denied me permission to operate my business there due to the virus," said Celeste Compola, who has lived in Brunswick for more than 20 years.
She has bought three houses in the city over that time, and yet she is being denied a way to make a living there. “It’s extremely frustrating and heartbreaking. It’s financial hurtful and emotionally hurtful.”
Compola can’t understand why she isn’t allowed to sell ice cream from her truck while brick and mortar stores can.
“I just wanna go back to work like the rest of the world is doing. They’ve got the bars open in Brunswick. They’ve got Pearl Road jammed up on both sides for Honey Hut and Dairy Queen traffic, but I can’t take my truck and deliver it to their house in front of their driveway? They will not grant me permission to do that," she said.
Her Facebook page is blowing up with supportive posts and Councilman Anthony Capretta is on her side.
“I think it’s terrible. I think it’s ridiculous and it doesn’t make any sense," he said.
City Manager Carl DeForest said he might be able to reclassify her business as a food truck instead of a solicitor, but that it could take roughly a month to make the change.
