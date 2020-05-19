‘The Blood Connection’ offering free COVID-19 antibody testing to donors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Blood Connection is offering free COVID-19 antibody testing to all donors.
The company has recently opened a temporary donation center on the University of South Carolina’s campus inside the Center for Health and Well Being.
The test, which will provide blood donors with a positive or negative result, will be included in the normal panel of testing that is done to all blood that is collected by the organization.
The testing will be offered at all donation centers and bloodmobiles. Anyone may opt-out of the testing within 24 hours of donation. Once the individual has donated the organization will make results available to the donor within 7 business days by means of electronic portal.
This testing is only available to blood donors and a complete donation must be made in order to be tested. Individual testing is not available to those who are unwilling or unable to donate.
All donors must meet certain criteria in order to be eligible to donate. Donors must be 17 years of age or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be feeling healthy and well in order to donate. People who are 16 years old may donate with a parental consent form.
Visit thebloodconnection.org/donors for more information on eligibility to donate blood.
“After an overwhelming, positive response from our donors through a poll, The Blood Connection is proud to offer this test to our donors at no cost,” said Delisa English, President & CEO of TBC.
TBC wants to ensure that all donors are aware that this is not a diagnostic test for COVID-19 infection. The FDA and the CDC have both said that a positive antibody test result does not prove the individual has immunity to the virus and that research of the antibodies is still being conducted.
To make an appointment at this location click here.
Appointments are encouraged but are not mandatory. For more information, click here to see UofSC’s official announcement.
Donors can also find a bloodmobile near them by searching by zip code here.
