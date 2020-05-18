La. governor says he’s optimistic state will reach Phase 2 of reopening by early June

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana just entered Phase 1 of reopening on Friday, May 15, but Governor John Bel Edwards is already eyeing the start of June for when the state could potentially enter Phase 2.
The governor says he’s optimistic that state will make it to Phase 2 of the White House’s guidelines for reopening by the tentative date of June 5.
It all hinges on whether Louisianans do their part, though, to stop the spread.
WAFB’s Lester Duhé will have more on what the governor has to say about Phase 2 plans, tonight on 9News at 10.
