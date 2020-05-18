Drug company Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine shows promise

Washington, DC

Some 16,000 volunteers sign up for risky possible trial of future coronavirus vaccine.
May 18, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT - Updated May 18 at 10:45 PM

Greta Van Susteren reports on progress with Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist says protests in Michigan are political.

