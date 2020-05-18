Conflicting regulations between state, counties and cities following COVID-19 outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors will hear arguments on May 19, 2020 meeting on changes to its Emergency Declaration which outlined 17 regulations which bars, restaurants and other business must meet to reopen.
After the county passed the declaration, they held a conference call where they came up with a series of changes.
It may eliminate the $500 penalty for violating the regulations.
The regulations call for temperature testing when possible and wearing of masks.
The city of Tucson, on the other hand, extended its emergency declaration to June 8 and will hold its first hearings on what re-opening the city will look like.
It also imposes a Class 1 misdemeanor violation for people or businesses who break the rules.
At issue, with so many cities, towns, counties and states making their own rules for re-opening, it’s become confusing.
“I think there is a lot of fear our there,” said Patricia Haynes, a psychologist at the University of Arizona. “And I think there is a lot of anger.”
But she is unsure how much of that might be caused by the confusion over the myriad of rules and regulations.
“I think, to a certain extent, having one set of beliefs or policies or understanding what to do is somewhat unrealistic,” she said. “Because we’re all trying to figure this out.”
She says the fact that none of us have lived thought a pandemic before makes it more difficult to determine what might be the best way to handle the anxiety it brings on.
“They sometimes have a secondary response to that anxiety,” she said. “That secondary emotion can be something like anger.”
Anger has become an issue nationwide as some people believe the medical response is the most important thing while others believe the economic response is paramount.
“We can have strong feelings about things opening up and the economic impact, Haynes said. “And still social distance, still wear a mask and be respectful.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.