Sen. Lindsey Graham and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti discuss pandemic recovery

Washington, D.C. – “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, May 17, 2020 features interviews with Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. In his interview, Senator Graham discusses the unmasking of General Flynn, the latest COVID-19 House bill, and our relationships with China. Mayor Garcetti talks to Van Susteren about how LA has responded to COVID-19 and homelessness in the city.