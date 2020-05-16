Sen. Lindsey Graham and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti discuss pandemic recovery

Road to Recovery (Source: NBC12)
May 16, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 10:09 PM

Washington, D.C. – “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, May 17, 2020 features interviews with Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. In his interview, Senator Graham discusses the unmasking of General Flynn, the latest COVID-19 House bill, and our relationships with China. Mayor Garcetti talks to Van Susteren about how LA has responded to COVID-19 and homelessness in the city.

To watch the highlights, click below:

Sen. Graham: Heroes Act ‘dead on arrival’, but ‘there is common ground’
Sen. Graham schedules hearing on the ‘unmasking’ of Michael Flynn
Los Angeles in strong financial position pre-COVID-19, now suffering ‘depression-era unemployment’

