Alabama COVID-19 cases rise to 11,674; ADPH confirms 485 deaths

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 11,674 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.
There have been 485 confirmed deaths statewide.
The ADPH reports there have been 149,934 total tests
In the last 14 days, 81,215 tests have been reported to the state with. 4,062 people testing positive.
The state reports 1,390 people have been hospitalized since March 13.
Those numbers are as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
