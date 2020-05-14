Deadline approaching to request absentee ballot for Indiana primary

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana’s 2020 Primary Election has been pushed back to June 2. That leaves voters with only one week to apply for an absentee ballot.
It’s not the only way people can vote, but it is the suggested method by a number of county clerks as the Hoosier state looks to avoid spreading the virus at polling sites.
Indiana leaders have also made it so anyone can request an absentee ballot. Some counties are also asking you to send yours in by mail, if possible. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 21. The absentee ballot application can be emailed, mailed, faxed or hand-delivered.
Precincts will be open on Election Day and in-person absentee voting will still be going on leading up to the election, but changes may vary from county to county.
For the primary, the in-person absentee voting period is reduced to Tuesday, May 26, 2020, to noon, Monday, June 1, 2020. Voters will want to check in with your clerks office if that’s how they’d like to vote. Floyd County information can be found here. Clark County election information can be found here.
As of Tuesday, according to state election officials, roughly 275,000 requests for absentee ballots had been submitted statewide.
"The volume is pretty significant," Angela Nussmeyer, the co-director of the Indiana Election Division of the Secretary of State, said.
In November 2019's Municipal Elections, around 150,000 people voted absentee. During the 2018 Primary, that number was around 171,000.
"It will be a fairly large shift in the way many counties do business on election day with their central count," Nussmeyer said, during an Indiana Election Commission meeting this week. "So, I suspect election results probably wont be readily available election night, depending on how much absentee traffic the counties are seeing."
Voters can request a ballot by clicking here and learn about polling locations through this tool on the Indiana state website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.