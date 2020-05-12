Shoppers flock to Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted on the first day retail stores reopened

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - An overwhelming, yet cautious feeling of optimism could be felt in North Olmsted on Tuesday as Great Northern Mall reopened on the first day retail business was allowed to resume in Ohio.
“I’m happy. I think businesses need to get reopened and I’m happy to go out and do it safely, wear a mask and everything, and hopefully everything will take care of itself,” said Carlos Pina, as he arrived in the mall parking lot.
The mall is operating with reduced hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Hand sanitzer stations have been set up at the entrances and throughout the mall.
The mall is also reminding shoppers to maintain six feet of social distance, limited the amount of restrooms that will be open and is reducing seating to adhere to social distancing requirements.
“As you can imagine, you’ll notice some changes from your last visit,” the mall website said. “The health and well-being of you - our customers, tenants, guests, and employees - continues to be our primary focus.”
Face masks are not required to enter the mall itself, but individual stores could enforce mask mandates.
Shoe shopper Richard Newton told 19 News “it’s about time” that businesses start opening back up, noting that he’s been ready to leave the house.
“The four walls get closer and closer,” he joked, adding that he’s not worried about stores opening too soon. “No, I think they were wise to wait as long as they did.”
But not all businesses are choosing to reopen just yet. In fact, an informal observation by our 19 News crew and shoppers revealed the majority of the stores have not yet reopened.
“We expect opening schedules to vary by retailer,” the mall said on its website. “Before arriving, we recommend calling or checking a store’s website for opening details, expected hours, and to understand their health and safety procedures. You can also check to see if your favorite store is open by visiting our store directory.”
A pair of shoppers, who did not provide their names, approached Tuesday’s reopening with some reluctance.
“It’s a little scary, we’re going to wear our masks when we’re in there but it feels good to get out of the house. I’m excited, we’re going in the right direction but there’s always that little bit of fear,” one of them told 19 News.
“I’m a little scared,” the other said. “But mostly excited because I’m 19 (years old) and I want to do stuff over the summer.”
