Hundreds of North Carolina prisoners recover from COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 500 North Carolina prison inmates who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have now been cleared to be released from medical isolation, the state Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday.
Throughout North Carolina, 642 inmates have tested positive at 11 prison facilities. This figure doesn’t account for federal prisons across the state.
Of those who have recovered, 427 came from the Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro, where 467 inmates tested positive, most in a prison-wide testing operation from April 15-16. More than 90 percent of those cases remained asymptomatic.
All offenders at Bertie, Caledonia and Pasquotank prisons have recovered, and more than 50 of the 91 who tested positive at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women are also presumed recovered.
“Staff have worked incredibly hard to contain this virus, to treat offenders who contracted it and to maintain order. I appreciate their hard work and am grateful that so many offenders have recovered,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons.
