More than 6K test positive for COVID-19 in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a daily COVID-19 briefing at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 11.
According to the Kentucky Department of Health, 104,001 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, as of Monday, May 11.
The health department said 6,677 have tested positive for the virus in Kentucky, including 311 deaths and 2,335 recoveries.
The deaths on Monday include a 72-year-old man from Bullitt County, a 69-year-old man from Henderson County, a 79-year-old woman from Hopkins County, and a 72-year-old woman from Jefferson County.
“These are seven Kentuckians that we have lost, seven families that are grieving, seven more individuals that need every green light that we’ve lit up and every bell that we rang at 10 a.m. every day,” the Governor. “These seven are just as important as anybody else that we have lost, and let’s make sure we pay the same type of homage to them and put forth the same type of effort that their families know that we are fully with them.”
Gov. Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, talked about a troubling new case involving a child.
The Governor said a 10-year-old child in Kentucky is on a ventilator related to COVID-19.
“My heart goes out to this family and child,” Dr. Stack said.
There are at least 111 COVID-19 testing sites in the Commonwealth. A list of locations can be found here.
Most testing sites require pre-screening before a test is administered.
Gov. Beshear has announced new partnerships with First Care Clinics and Bluewater Diagnostics Laboratory that will help Kentuckians get tested for COVID-19 at no cost before they go back to work, even if they do not have health insurance.
For more information on the new partnerships, click here.
A COVID-19 hotline is also available for those needing advice or answers to questions. Healthcare professionals at the Ky. Poison Control Center are answering the calls and they can be contacted at 1-800-722-5725.
