More than 6K test positive for COVID-19 in Ky.

“These are seven Kentuckians that we have lost, seven families that are grieving, seven more individuals that need every green light that we’ve lit up and every bell that we rang at 10 a.m. every day,” the Governor. “These seven are just as important as anybody else that we have lost, and let’s make sure we pay the same type of homage to them and put forth the same type of effort that their families know that we are fully with them.”