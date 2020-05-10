Several S.C. state parks temporarily close after hitting peak capacity Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Some state parks across South Carolina have reported they are at capacity and are temporarily closed to day-use visitors.
The announcement was made on the South Carolina State Parks Facebook page.
As of 3:57 p.m. Sunday, those parks are:
- Paris Mountain
- Caesars Head
- Musgrove Mill
- Keowee-Toxaway
- Kings Mountain (farm)
- Andrew Jackson
- Little Pee Dee
- Hamilton Branch
- Lake Wateree
Officials said the parks will not reopen until a safe capacity is reached.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.