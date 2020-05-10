Barbershops, salons and gyms opening Monday in Hub City with strict guidelines

Hey Hattiesburg. I realize it's late, but we know that many of you have questions about Monday and what will be open. Join me live as I discuss the governor's order and what it means for Hattiesburg. --- In addition to Reeves’ Executive Order 1480, barbershops, salons and gym facilities will also be held to the following stipulations of Executive Order 2020-6. It includes the following: Requirements for Barbershops and Salons → Strict sanitation standards and protections → Employee & customer screening → No public waiting area → Masks worn by workers + customers → 1 client max per barber/stylist/cosmetologist → No more than 10 total people in the building at one time → All chairs/wash stations/booths/dryers must be 6 feet a part in all directions Nail salons and spas shall remain closed. Requirements for Gyms and Fitness Centers → Strict sanitation standards and protections → Employee & customer screening → No public waiting area → Masks for employees + clients → Capacity guidelines: ▪️0 - 5,000 square feet: 20 or fewer clients at one time ▪️5,001 - 10,000: 30 or fewer clients at one time ▪️10,001 - 20,000: 40 or fewer clients at one time ▪️20,001 - above: 50 or fewer clients at one time This order will be for two weeks, expiring on May 25, 2020 (unless rescinded, modified or extended). Owners of salons, barbershops & gym facilities, please be aware of the specific guidelines placed in Governor Reeves Order 1480: http://www.hattiesburgms.com/wp-content/uploads/Executive_Order_1480_Reeves-1.pdf