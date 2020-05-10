Aspiring nurse takes the first step by earning high school Equivalency (GED) through Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

“When I felt mentally and physically exhausted, I would picture myself walking across that stage and getting that diploma, and I knew no one would ever be able to take that away from me,” DeVane said. “Once I started, there was no stopping me. I work long hours at a strenuous, physically demanding job. When I got off at 4:30 in the afternoon, I was already tired, but I would pick up my stepdaughter and stuff my face as fast as I could and get ready for school. It was tough, but I kept pressing forward. I knew that getting my education would open doors for me.”