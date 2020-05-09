Truckers protest for living wage to meet pandemic demands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Truck drivers have been the backbone of the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, and are often owners of their own small trucking business. On Saturday afternoon, local drivers spent time on the road to send a message.
As if being out on the road for long hours and weeks at a time weren’t taxing enough for truckers, they say they’re also not getting enough pay.
“I do my job,” Preston Bowers, a truck driver said. “[I’m] trying to do what I can to support the country through this by pulling freight and it is extremely difficult.”
Bowers and other truckers are demanding change. That’s why dozens of trucks hit neighborhood roads on Saturday to send a message: No cheap freight.
He says small trucking companies are being taken advantage of and not given enough money for the work they do. He says on average truckers drive anywhere from 2000-to-3400 miles a week.
“I bet you for the people at home [they] look in the room that [they’re] in, I guarantee you 75 percent of the things, if not more, have been on the back of one of my trailers.” Bowers said freight brokers work with big name customers like Walmart and Kroger.
In order to meet the demand the pandemic brings, their hours are longer than normal, and rest time is shorter than usual and not given a living wage.
“For example, they might get $1500 for a load,” Bowers said. “The broker with no restriction or penalty can 100 percent offer that $1500 load to us for $500 and $1000 goes into their pocket.”
Bowers and the rest of his team hope that the next step is some form of regulation from federal government, so they can continue bringing the people throughout the country things that are needed.
“Everything is against truck drivers being successful right now," Bowers said. "There’s nothing in our corner to help us succeed.”
The route lasted about an hour and a half, ending at the Big Four Bridge near River Road.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.