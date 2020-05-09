House Speaker Nancy Pelosi discusses the coronavirus pandemic

In a video released Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed former vice president Joe Biden's presidential run.
May 9, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT - Updated May 9 at 10:31 PM

Washington, D.C. – “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday, May 10, 2020 features an interview with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Speaker Pelosi provides details on the new CARES package and the importance of stimulus, the challenges faced by state and local governments, China’s role in the crisis and US supply chain dependency on China, grand jury materials from the Mueller investigation, voting by mail, and her position on wearing masks, the assembly of people and the opening of the government.

